The Woman’s Club of Rosenberg met at the Fort Bend Museum for their January meeting.
Guest speaker Mason Garcia, Planning Director for the City of Richmond was introduced by member Kathy Kubelka. Hostesses for the meeting were Jeanine Fultz, Sandy Campos and Doris Gurecky. The meeting was called to order by President Lois Vogelsang.
Roll call and minutes were read by Secretary Sylvia Smith. Celebrating January birthdays were Doris Gurecky, Lisa Raska, Jennifer Hartmann, Sandy Campos and Margie Krenek.
The meeting was then adjourned. February meeting will be held at the Lunches of Love location in Rosenberg.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.