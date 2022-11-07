After being confined to a virtual platform for the past two years, the Fort Bend Women’s Center will debut its newest fundraiser, “Rodeo at the Ranch,” on Nov. 12 which will feature a live professional rodeo, country-themed entertainment and a silent auction, all to support the survivors who seek the services of Fort Bend Women’s Center.
The event will benefit survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Fort Bend County.
“This is our first big party since 2020,” said the center’s CEO Vita Goodell, enthusiastically. “We had an event that was a Fort Bend County staple — Boogie — and it was our thing until COVID.”
Now, given “Rodeo at the Ranch’s” atmosphere, features, theme and motivation, Goodell expects the center’s upcoming fundraiser will become another treasured event for the county.
“The brave clients served by Fort Bend Women’s Center are struggling to find their way to safety and independence,” Goodell stated in a release promoting the event. “Fort Bend Women’s Center is here to help them. To quote John Wayne: ‘ Courage is being scared to death ... and saddling up anyway.’”
Rodeo at the Ranch kicks off Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 in Richmond.
Michele Fisher will emcee, and Ryem The Duo and Neil Dover Band will provide the musical entertainment.
The live rodeo will feature bull riding, bronco riding, break-away and team roping, goat tying and barrel racing.
The food, country music, dancing and the armadillo races take place after the rodeo, as does the silent auction.
The idea of the event came by happenstance, Goodell explained.
Two officials with the Women’s Center were looking at venues for the next fundraising event, and the George Ranch Historical Park was on the list. When the two arrived, the man designated to show them around was running a bit late, and when he arrived, he explained how the rodeo delayed him.
“As it turns out, the George Ranch holds proper rodeos for corporate events and for riders to get their experience to qualify in large rodeos,” Goodell explained. “So [they] were thinking ‘Oh, that sounds like fun’ ... and asked if it could be done for a fundraiser.”
Events like “Rodeo at the Ranch” help increase awareness about sexual and domestic violence and generates financial support for organizations that help survivors, Goodell stressed.
This year’s goal is $185,000.
“I wish it didn’t have to be [this way],” she said, regarding the occurrences of such assaults. “But as our population grows, the incidents grow and the need [for the women’s center] gets bigger and bigger every year.”
Last year the center served 1,990 individuals, with 777 of those being children who received youth program services. Since opening its doors in 1980, the Fort Bend Women’s Center has served more than 54,000 survivors.
Goodell also said although the center has always had a partnership with law enforcement, that partnership was enhanced to better aid someone in a domestic violence situation. Now should officers determine through an assessment that a circumstance could become lethal, they will call the women’s center, at the scene, with the victim.
“It used to be that the person was handed a piece of paper with our information and was told to call us,” Goodell said. “Now the officer can help take that first step with them by getting them on the phone with us and we can talk the person through.”
Contact the Fort Bend County Women’s Center 24-Hour Hotline at 281-342-HELP (4357). The center also features an online chat feature at fbwc.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.