After being confined to a virtual platform for the past two years, the Fort Bend Women’s Center will debut its newest fundraiser, “Rodeo at the Ranch,” on Nov. 12 which will feature a live professional rodeo, country-themed entertainment and a silent auction, all to support the survivors who seek the services of Fort Bend Women’s Center.

The event will benefit survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Fort Bend County.

“This is our first big party since 2020,” said the center’s CEO Vita Goodell, enthusiastically. “We had an event that was a Fort Bend County staple — Boogie — and it was our thing until COVID.”

Now, given “Rodeo at the Ranch’s” atmosphere, features, theme and motivation, Goodell expects the center’s upcoming fundraiser will become another treasured event for the county.

“The brave clients served by Fort Bend Women’s Center are struggling to find their way to safety and independence,” Goodell stated in a release promoting the event. “Fort Bend Women’s Center is here to help them. To quote John Wayne: ‘ Courage is being scared to death ... and saddling up anyway.’”

READY TO RODEO?

Rodeo at the Ranch kicks off Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at the George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 in Richmond.

