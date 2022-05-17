Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL), in conjunction with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative and the Fort Bend Photography Club, announces the winners of the “We Are Fort Bend” photography contest.
All entries will be on display through June 30 in the Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond. The exhibit can also be viewed on an online gallery on FBCL’s website.
Amateur photographers were challenged to capture the spirit of the people, culture, nature, and places that make Fort Bend County special. More than 100 photographs were entered into the competition.
Winning photographs were determined by a panel of judges, who made their determinations based on the following criteria: relationship to contest theme, composition, focus, lighting, emotional impact, and creativity.
First place was awarded to Gregory Gibson for his photograph, “Sunset at Del Webb Sweetgrass,” which was taken in Richmond.
“My photo was of the Del Webb Sweetgrass clubhouse at sunset,” said Gibson. “Del Webb Sweetgrass is an active 55+ senior community with almost 1500 homes that improve Fort Bend County and Richmond-Rosenberg with residents who support the area by serving through charities, churches, and supporting business in the area. The DW Sweetgrass neighborhood started a little over 10 years ago.”
Second place was awarded to Ciara Emmalaine Anderson for her photograph, “Bridged Reflections,” which was taken at Oyster Creek Park in Sugar Land.
“Fort Bend County is home to a very diverse community, and that’s the beauty behind what makes it so great. The people of Fort Bend County make it such a unique and wonderful place to live.” said Anderson. “I’ve made wonderful memories with my friends, and I wanted to capture that through this contest piece. I did a photoshoot with a friend from school recently, and I wanted to highlight one of my favorite pieces from the shoot. Fort Bend County is home to all of my teenage memories, and I wanted to properly convey that before I graduated high school.”
Third place was awarded to Gerald Hopman for his photograph, “Richmond Railroad Trestle,” which was taken in Richmond.
“This railroad trestle is the best in the county in my estimation,” said Hopman. “It has supported trains carrying people and cargo for many years throughout the time the town originated and grew as an historical county icon.”
“We appreciate all the photographers who entered the contest and shared their interpretations of what makes our county a wonderful place to live and work,” said Library Director Clara Russell. “We had many wonderful photos that were entered, and we are honored to be able to share them with the community.”
The exhibit may be viewed in the Bohachevsky Gallery during regular library hours. To view the exhibit online, visit Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) and click on the “We Are Fort Bend Photo Exhibit” icon on the lower half of the website.
For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
