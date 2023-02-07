The Shelter Pets Advocacy Network will sponsor a wine tasting benefit from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 18 at BR Vino, 1917 Ave. G in Rosenberg. Cost is $40 per person. Proceeds to benefit the advocacy group and provide medical needs and behavioral training for local homeless pets living at the Rosenberg animal shelter. For more information, call 281-762-0900 or email brvino@yahoo.com.
