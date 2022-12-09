Jennifer Williams

The Fort Bend County Fair has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President.

Jennifer, as a teenager, set her mind to dedicate her time to the Fort Bend County Fair.

Jennifer’s commitment to the Fair is loyal.

“I wholeheartedly support our mission and believe in providing for the education of the youth of Fort Bend County,” she said.

“When I first volunteered at the age of 16, I knew I wanted to dedicate my time and support to this organization. Over the years, the people I have volunteered with have become family to me.”

As a high school student, Jennifer began volunteering with the Sponsorship Committee in 1996.

“My role was hanging the sponsorship banners around the fairgrounds, but my earliest memories of being involved with the Fair is when I rode in the parade with my childcare facility. I have some great childhood memories,” said Williams.

