Reverend Steven L. Wiechman
the 20th Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church Rosenberg will be installing Reverend Steven L. Wiechman as our Pastor on Sunday, January 8th at 3:00pm at 1512 Louise Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Steve Wiechman, son of Dennis and Karen Wiechman, was born on January 26, 1972 at Ft. Hood, Texas.
God cultivated a heart for His Church and His Gospel in Steve at St. Mark Lutheran School and Lutheran High North in Houston, Texas. Steve graduated with a B.A. in 1995 from Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University) with no idea of working in the Church. Before he knew it, God led his home congregation (St. Mark) to ask him to be the Youth Director, where he served from 1995-1999. He married his wife, Jamie M. Ruppel on May 30, 1998 at St. Mark. They moved to St. Louis in 1999 and Steve graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis in May, 2003 with a Master of Divinity. He served as associate pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Hurst, Texas from 2003-2012 and Crosspoint Community Church in Katy, Texas from 2013-2015. He has served a handful of congregations in Texas since 2015 in both full-time and part-time contractual capacities.
God called Steve and Jamie, and their four children (Austin, Gabriella, Josiah, and Eliana), on a pretty dramatic journey in February of 2015 that they affectionately call "The Trust Adventure" (you can read about it at dropnets.com). During the months and years that followed, Jesus cultivated new hearts and minds in the Wiechmans for an entirely different way of living and serving in His name. One fruit of God's work was the founding of Breathe Life Ministries (BreathelifeToday.com) in November of 2017, a ministry that breathes life into Christian leaders and their spouses, and the communities they serve by bringing the real hearts and lives of leaders into the presence of Jesus. They gladly continue that work today.
There is certainly more to come as Jesus authors the next chapter of life and ministry for Steve and Jamie in Rosenberg and with the beautiful people of God at Trinity! He is faithful, and the good work Jesus has begun in all of us He promises to complete. To God be the glory!
