I just heard a news reporter ask the Secretary of Energy what the daily consumption was at a news conference on the rapid rise in gasoline prices. Her answer was that she did not have that information available at the news conference. Why didn¹t she know especially since her boss was releasing oil from the National reserve? President Biden¹s Covid experts also attend meetings with no data on Covid to discuss. Last year at this time gasoline prices in Houston averaged $1.79 a gallon and now under President Biden the average cost is $3 a gallon. Democrats always say they are for the poor but their policies alway hurt the poor the most. Total incompetence from an incompetent President. Par for the course.
Kuy Kuykendall
