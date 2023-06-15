Some folks in Kendleton are upset with Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and City Secretary Christina Flores, who attempted to derail the Juneteenth Round-Up Committee’s annual Juneteenth parade and ceremony on Saturday.
It seems Mayor Humphrey didn’t want the Round-Up Committee to hold its Juneteenth program on Saturday so he refused to issue them a parade permit.
The city also took down the Round-Up Committee’s Juneteenth banner, placed at a main intersection in town.
According to members of the Round-Up Committee, including former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones (Humphrey’s cousin), the mayor and city secretary called the sheriff’s department in hopes of stopping the planned parade.
It worked, sorta.
“Remember, we’re caravaning, not parading,” said organizer Rachel White, who is also a member of the city council.
See, the mayor is also hosting a Juneteenth event on June 19, and he didn’t like the competition.
