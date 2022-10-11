Seven busy Needville High School students are participating in the Needville Harvest Festival Queen’s Contest.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St., in Needville.

Candidates must reside in Needville and be between the ages of 15 and 19, with each receiving an appreciation gift for participating in the contest.

Judging is based 50 percent on individual interviews, which take place with the judges the morning of the contest, and 50 percent on stage interviews.

The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for college, as well as a trophy and bouquet of flowers.

She will be crowned by 2021 Harvest Fest Queen Bailey Vasquez and will be required to represent the Harvest Fest at the 2023 Needville Youth Fair, and return to next year’s Harvest Festival to crown the winner.

First-, second- and third-place runners-up will also be named, with each receiving a trophy.

