Seven busy Needville High School students are participating in the Needville Harvest Festival Queen’s Contest.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St., in Needville.
Candidates must reside in Needville and be between the ages of 15 and 19, with each receiving an appreciation gift for participating in the contest.
Judging is based 50 percent on individual interviews, which take place with the judges the morning of the contest, and 50 percent on stage interviews.
The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for college, as well as a trophy and bouquet of flowers.
She will be crowned by 2021 Harvest Fest Queen Bailey Vasquez and will be required to represent the Harvest Fest at the 2023 Needville Youth Fair, and return to next year’s Harvest Festival to crown the winner.
First-, second- and third-place runners-up will also be named, with each receiving a trophy.
Each participant is required to sell at least 50 $10 raffle tickets, and receives a commission on all sales above that amount.
Raffle winners’ names will be drawn at 7 p.m., with winners not required to be present.
First prize in the raffle is a 2022 John Deere 4x4 Gator, and second prize is a 2022 John Deere 48-inch, zero-turn lawn mower. Third prize is a $500 gift certificate, and a $250 gift certificate will be awarded for fourth prize and for fifth prize.
Vying for the title of 2022 Harvest Fest Queen are:
Magdalina Cooper
Magdalina Cooper, 16, is a sophomore and the daughter of Keith and Davina Cooper.
Sponsored by Needville Debate, Cooper competes in Prose Oral Interpretation and Poetry, winning multiple awards in each category.
She is vice president of Speech Events and is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Chess clubs, Needville 4-H, and Sapphires Dance Team.
Her many awards for outstanding character include the Justice, History and Perseverance Award from her previous school.
Cooper has also earned several academic awards, such as three Presidential Academic awards and five Golden Academic awards.
She enjoys volunteering and her favorite pastimes include spending time with her family, watching movies and making dinner together.
As the eldest of her siblings, she shares a bond with her sisters and strives to be a good role model for them.
Cooper’s hobbies include reading, dancing, drawing sketches and sewing.
She plans to attend Tulane University, earning a degree in criminal defense and becoming a criminal defense attorney.
Myranda Danford
Myranda Danford is also a 16-year-old sophomore. She is the daughter of Bridgette Lester and Rustin Danford.
Two of Danford’s passions are taking care of animals and people.
As a student athlete trainer for high school football and softball, she gets hands-on experience with people by helping treat their injuries.
She participated in the high school’s annual ag-sponsored Buddy Fun Day in the spring and loved seeing her partner laughing all day.
The annual event takes place at the large fish pond on the ag property adjacent to the high school, where ag students are paired with special needs students from across the school district. They are buddies for the day as the ag students help their new friends how to fish.
Danford said the experience put a huge smile on her face and she’s looking forward to next year’s event.
She began horse judging in seventh grade, and she and her teammates recently took first place in San Antonio.
Spending time with her family and close friends, building bonfires, and taking care of her animals and loved ones are Danford’s favorite pastimes.
After graduation, she plans to join the army as a field nurse for six to eight years and then become a professional rodeo trainer, traveling all across the country; but her main goal is to always be the best she can be.
Molly Hackstedt
Molly Hackstedt, 17, is sponsored by Lillie Kay’s Boutique. She is a senior and the daughter of Marc and Janet Hackstedt.
A Blue Jay varsity cheerleader for the past three years, Hackstedt serves as captain of the squad this year. She was selected All-American Cheerleader her sophomore, junior and senior years, and has served as class secretary all four years of high school.
For two years, she has been a Student Council and Travel Club member, and has been in girls’ athletics for four years, playing basketball, volleyball and softball at various times.
Hackstedt is a very active member of Needville FFA and Lone Star Bend 4-H. She has been an FFA Chapter officer for three years, serving first as student advisor, then secretary, and chapter president this year.
She has also served as vice president, and currently is president, of Lone Star Bend 4H, and is also a member of Needville High School’s Livestock Judging Team and Clay Target Team.
During the past six years, Hackstedt has raised and exhibited heifers and steers at local and major livestock shows across Texas, winning numerous awards in the process.
She also stays busy making arts and crafts for the local fairs, with her projects earning several rosettes throughout the years.
Through her FFA projects and leadership, Hackstedt received her Lone Star Degree Award this past summer at the State FFA Convention.
She has been an active member of the Texas Junior Brangus Breeders Association for the past six years, serving as a director on the Junior Board, and is currently serving as vice president and 2022-23 Queen of the Brangus Association
Hackstedt is also an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where she has been an altar server for nine years.
Her hobbies include being with family and friends, drawing and painting, decorating, and photography. One of her favorite things to do is make homemade sweet garlic pickles with her grandma.
Hackstedt plans to attend Wharton County Junior College (WCJC), then transfer to Texas A&M University to further her education.
Jodi Kalinowski
Jodi Kalinowski, 17, is also a senior, and is the daughter of Becky Krejci and Aaron Kalinowski. She is sponsored by Damon Farm & Ranch.
Kalinowski enjoys playing softball for the Needville Lady Jays and is active in 4H, FFA, and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA).
With both George Krejci and C.D. Kalinowski as grandfathers, she said raising animals and participating in livestock events is in her blood.
She began raising animals and exhibiting creative arts in third grade, and is involved in the Junior Livestock committees at both the Needville Youth Fair and Fort Bend County Fair. She is also a member of the Fort Bend County Youth Leadership Team and the Fort Bend South Livestock Judging Team.
Kalinowski currently serves as Needville 4H president, HOSA co-president, and Needville FFA secretary.
When she’s not busy showing animals, playing softball, or competing in livestock judging, Kalinowski can be found volunteering with Needville 4H and First English Lutheran Church in various community service projects.
She loves learning to bake, visiting different colleges, watching Netflix, and cleaning.
Her favorite memory is making crafts and cooking with her late grandmother, Melody Krejci.
She plans to attend Baylor College of Medicine, earning a medical degree as an anesthesiologist.
Malorie Kveton
Malorie Kveton, 15, is the daughter of Julie Kveton and Brad and Tanya Kveton.
She is a sophomore and honor student who is active in a variety of sports and agricultural activities. In addition, she is a member of the Blue Jay basketball, track and powerlifting teams.
One of Kveton’s greatest passions is agriculture. She is an FFA officer, currently serving as sentinel.
She is also a member of 4H Livestock Producers and can be found at fairs across Texas showing her broilers and heifers, having raised numerous champions.
As part of exhibiting livestock, she has been fortunate to win many showmanship awards.
Kveton is a member of the Needville High School’s Senior Livestock Judging team, which advanced to state last year.
Her livestock judging commitment has required many devoted weekends on the road and in the barn, judging and learning livestock characteristics.
Although it takes a great deal of time, she loves spending time in the barn, learning the trade, and has had an extremely successful career with her livestock and sports activities.
In the little free time Kveton has, she enjoys South Texas hunting, offshore fishing, beach days, and spending time with her family and friends.
She plans to pursue a degree in poultry science at Texas A&M University.
Hannah Marin
Hannah Marin, 16, is a junior and the daughter of Gregory and Jessica Marin Mata.
One of Marin’s many passions is dance. She has been a member of the Needville Sapphires Dance Team for three years, where one of her biggest achievements has been earning the rank of lieutenant for two years.
Her second love is softball, which she has played since the age of 5 through Little League, Select Ball, and Needville High School.
Through the years, Marin has been an active participant in Girl Scouts and has enjoyed volunteering with Move Dance Family’s musical theatre program as well as Lunches of Love.
She also enjoys being a part of the high school’s debate team and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
In her free time, Marin enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
After graduation, she’s looking forward to attending Blinn Junior College where she plans to study dance and business, with a dream of owning her own dance studio one day.
KayLynn Rieger
KayLynn Rieger, 17, is a senior and is sponsored by RE/MAX: Realtor Peyton Dale.
She is the daughter of Balke and Karen Rieger, and is passionate about twirling, participating competitively since the age of 4.
Rieger has held the title of feature twirler with Lacy’s Ladybugs School of Twirling for five years and was crowned Lady Bug of the Year.
She has competed all across Texas, winning numerous awards and state titles. She has twirled for the University of Houston for three years and was personally invited to Twirler Day at Sam Houston State University.
Rieger shares her passion for twirling by serving as a lieutenant coach with Lacy’s Ladybugs, and her love of working with students extends to other areas as well.
She is involved in Needville High School’s Peer Assistance and Leadership (PALS) program, through which she mentors younger students at the elementary and middle schools.
Reiger enjoys the great outdoors, including playing baseball, football and basketball with her little brother.
She is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and has been involved with FFA throughout her high school career. She also played softball and served as manager of the Lady Jays basketball team.
Rieger said she has put all of her concentration into twirling her junior and senior years because she dreams of twirling for a major university upon graduation.
She plans to attend Sam Houston State University as a feature twirler while majoring in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in elementary education.
Her goal is to return to NISD and be a second-grade teacher at the elementary school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.