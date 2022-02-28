I think maybe we ought to acknowledge the sacrifices of whites who fought and died to free blacks. I can’t recall any mention of those whites who fought and died to free blacks. Those whites gave their lives and not one word mentioned about their sacrifices. Just painting with a broad brush against all whites. Maybe stop the Critical Race Theory and come together as free Americans?
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.