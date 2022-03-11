Registration will soon open for Wharton County Junior College’s May Mini-Term and Summer 2022 semesters.
Students may register from April 6 through May 16 for the May Mini-Term, through June 6 for Summer I and through July 18 for Summer II. May Mini-Term classes begin May 16, Summer I classes begin June 6 and Summer II classes begin July 18.
Registration for the Fall 2022 semester opens on April 6 and will last until Aug. 30. Fall classes begin on Aug. 29.
Exact dates classes begin and end, drop days and last days for refunds are listed on the college website – www.wcjc.edu – under the “Catalogs and Schedules” tab.
Any student wishing to submit a financial aid application should do so by priority dates to ensure funds are available prior to the first day of class. Priority date for the Summer semester is April 1. For Fall 2022 the priority date is June 1. Federal Pell Grants are awarded year round and allocated for fall, spring and summer terms.
See the website for additional details.
