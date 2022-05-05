Mike Beard break into laughter — and sorrow.
Beard was working as Needville police chief and Mendoza as chief of Needville ISD Police Department and they became good friends.
Once, they teamed up to rid the high school campus of a runaway emu. The ensuing chase in Beard’s Camaro still makes Beard chuckle.
The same memory brings tears to Beard’s eyes as he remembers his friend, who was killed while on duty on Jan. 19, 2007, when his vehicle crashed while on a call.
“He was a good friend, and I miss him every day,” Beard told Mendoza’s family, which attended the annual Fort Bend County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday.
Officer Mendoza was among 18 Fort Bend County peace officers remembered during the solemn and moving tribute in front of the county jail.
“We shall never forget their selfless acts of courage,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “They always thought of others before thinking of themselves, and every day we should be grateful for that. They will never be forgotten. We shall never forget their sacrifice.”
The ceremony started with a color guard carrying the flags into the jail courtyard and opening remarks by Sgt. David Craven, who also called on those present to remember the fallen officers. “They made the ultimate sacrifice and we should never forget that,” he said.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Christopher Hopf offered the invocation, which was followed by words from Fagan.
The sheriff assured the family members that their sacrifice, their suffering, also will never be forgotten.
“I pray for you every night,” he said.
As Craven read out the names of the fallen lawmen, officers from various law enforcement agencies in Fort Bend County placed miniature American flags in holders circling a granite memorial to the fallen peace officers. Simultaneously, Fagan and Chief Deputy Mattie Provost presented yellow roses to the family of those officers who died while on duty.
The fallen officers are:
• Deputy Henrich W. Hoffman, Feb. 19, 1893
• Texas Ranger Frank L. Schmid Jr., June 17, 1893
• Deputy Edmond H. Hardin, Sept. 15, 1927
• Simonton police officer Eldridge C. Cornelius, June 21, 1929
• Deputy Frank P. Bell, Oct. 17, 1930
• Texas Ranger H. A. White, Dec. 8, 1961
• Rosenberg police officer Henry H. Miculka, Jan. 26, 1963
• Deputy Dominick S. Carso, March 8, 1977
• Sheriff’s Detective Jon A. Farrar, August 5, 1977
• Rosenberg police Sgt. Joseph E. Cernoch, Feb. 9, 1978
• Sugar Land police Sgt. Ronald D. Slockett, July 4, 1987
• Deputy Eugene J. Heimann, March 21, 1988
• Deputy John David “JD” Norsworthy Jr., Jan. 4, 2011
• Precinct 4 deputy constable Caleb Rule, May 29, 2020.
Afterwards, officers placed a memorial wreath at the granite marker.
A rifle squad paid a salute, the blasts from the weapons reverberating off the jail and surrounding buildings.
Reserve deputy Joe Hicks played Taps on a bugle, followed by high school sophomore Canaan Strobel who performed Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
Boy Scout Trooper 1656 of Richmond attended as a show of support.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, audience members were invited into the jail’s administrative area for refreshments.
