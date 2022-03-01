Three entities collaborated to bring a community-focused photography contest to Fort Bend County and now they are seeking entries into the “We Are Fort Bend” Photography Contest.
Concentrated on the culture, nature, people, and places of Fort Bend County, this photo contest is backed by the Fort Bend County Libraries, in conjunction with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative and the Fort Bend Photography Club.
Amateur photographers of all skill levels are invited to accept the “We Are Fort Bend” challenge.
To be eligible for the competition, contestants must submit a digital copy of their original photograph between April 1 and April 15. There is no fee for entering the contest.
An online submission form for entries will become available on the Fort Bend County Libraries website on April 1.
A panel of judges will choose the winning photographs based on the following criteria: relationship to contest theme, composition, focus, lighting, emotional impact, and creativity.
Photographs will remain anonymous until the judging is complete.
Prizes include first place ($200 gift card), second place ($150 gift card), and third place ($100 gift card).
Winners will be announced in May, and the winning photos will be displayed in the Roman Bohachevsky Gallery at George Memorial Library in Richmond. The photographs will also appear in a virtual gallery throughout May and June.
For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or email Programming@fortbend.lib.tx.us.
CONTEST RULES
• All entries must be original, unpublished, and the work of the person submitting it
• Only one photograph may be entered per person
• The photo can be in color or black-and-white
• The photograph must be submitted as a high-resolution (1 MB or higher) .jpg, .jpeg, .gif, .png, .eps, .tif, or .pdf.
• Digital manipulations of the photos should be limited to cropping, re-sizing, red-eye reduction, and reasonable adjustments to color and contrast.
• The contest is open to amateur photographers only. Professional photographers, who earn a living by selling their photographs, are not eligible to participate.
KEEP IN MIND
FBCL reserves the right to print or display any entry to this contest for an indefinite time. Entries will be exhibited for the general public to see, so they should be appropriate for all ages to view.
The photographer is responsible for obtaining verbal or written release for public use of the photo from all identifiable individuals in the photograph submitted. The photographer also accepts full liability for using a photograph without obtaining a release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.