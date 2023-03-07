The Rosenberg City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to add another person to the charter review committee.

Presently, the committee comprises six members. A seventh member would allow the committee to break any deadlocks on issues that come up.

The city will post a notice of the search for a seventh committee member in the Sunday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 7, issue of The Herald.

The deadline to receive applications would be 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

City Council would have an opportunity to review the applicants and make such appointments at the Tuesday, March 21, council meeting.

Any new member appointed would have already missed four charter review committee meetings.

The Rosenberg Development Corp. plans to develop a long-term strategic plan and has asked the city to join in the process. Council members agreed and city staff and council members will add their goals to the RDC’s strategic plan.

