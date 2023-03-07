The Rosenberg City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to add another person to the charter review committee.
Presently, the committee comprises six members. A seventh member would allow the committee to break any deadlocks on issues that come up.
The city will post a notice of the search for a seventh committee member in the Sunday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 7, issue of The Herald.
The deadline to receive applications would be 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
City Council would have an opportunity to review the applicants and make such appointments at the Tuesday, March 21, council meeting.
Any new member appointed would have already missed four charter review committee meetings.
The Rosenberg Development Corp. plans to develop a long-term strategic plan and has asked the city to join in the process. Council members agreed and city staff and council members will add their goals to the RDC’s strategic plan.
Council voted to temporarily abandon plans to have a cul-de-sac installed at the end of Hill Road after the homeowners there said they were unaware of the cul-de-sac plans when they purchased the property. A council member said he visited the area and there wasn’t enough traffic on the road to warrant the immediate need for a cul-de-sac. Ciity staff said the turn-around is needed to help garbage trucks service the area.
The council also voted to move forward with the Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter’s new standard operating procedure. Some people — two who do not live in the community — objected to the SOP saying it was too vague and could lead to the harming of or death of shelter animals.
However, shelter director Omar Polio said the proposed SOP reconfirms the shelter’s no kill policy adopted by council in 2018.
Polio will provide the council with a SOP resolution to adopt at a later date.
In other action, the council voted to move forward with an ordinance related to mass gatherings within the city limits. The ordinance would require organizers of mass gatherings to meet certain requirements affecting security, parking and restroom facilities and fees necessary to make such special events safe. The city staff will bring a draft ordinance back to the council for adoption at a later date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.