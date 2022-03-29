Wanna Get Away? Child Advocates of Fort Bend is Offering a Unique Opportunity

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) is auctioning off a unique travel opportunity for a 7-night stay at an Italian Villa. The catch? Travel dates are firm - May 21-28, 2022. The 6 bedroom completely renovated villa sleeps up to 12 guests and features a contemporary kitchen, luxurious bath suites and a large lap pool. Transport from Rome to Florence or other Italian destinations is easy. If you love Italy or are just looking to get away, this is your chance to gather your bidding group and get in on this one-of-a-kind chance to visit Italy. For details, to register or to bid, contact Tarina at Tsheridan@cafb.org or go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/auction-getaway-to-an-italian-villa/. Hurry - bidding ends April 15, 2022 at 5pm.
“Because the travel dates are so close to our Through the Looking Glass Gala on Saturday, May 7th, we’re offering this as an early auction item,” stated Tarina Sheridan, CAFB Events Specialist. “It’s a great opportunity for a group or family that likes to travel.”
OCuSOFT, Inc. and Exchange Club of Sugar Land will be the Queen of Hearts Presenting Sponsors for the Gala at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. The gala will feature a live and silent auction, wine and gift card pulls and a raffle for a $1,000 gift card OR a pair of gorgeous diamond hoop earrings. Emcee for the event is Michele Fisher. Auctioneer is Johnny Bravo. Attire is elegant with black tie and costumes optional.
“Your support of this event is critical to our ability to provide lifesaving services to children and families,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford. “It is imperative that we respond to the incidence of abuse immediately and comprehensively with trauma-based services for children and trauma training for our volunteers so they can best serve the children. Prevention and early intervention will be at the
forefront of our work so that no child needs to suffer the horrific impact of abuse or neglect. We served 4,230 children and families last year who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. It is
the largest number of children we have served since we opened our doors 31 years ago. In fact, your support has never been more critical than it is today.”
Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are still available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 for this event which helps support Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s programs for abused and neglected children. Individual seats are available for $150. New this year is a Friend Bundle with 2 individual seats, 2 drink tickets and valet parking for one vehicle for $500. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at TSheridan@cafb.org or 281-344-5109.
About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:
Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 20,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.
Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.