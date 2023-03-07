Dozens of generous individuals showed up to support the Lunches of Love’s 12th annual Walk of Love & 5K run fundraiser on Saturday at Long Acres Ranch in Richmond. Finnegan Auto Group was a major sponsor of the event.
Lunches of Love’s provides thousands of free, nutritious sack lunches to school children in Fort Bend County each year. Why Lunches of Love is so important:
■ In the Richmond and Rosenberg communities, 83% of children are on free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year.
■ Lunches of Love also helps fill the gap during extended school holidays and weekends.
■ Hunger impairs children’s health in significant and long-lasting ways.
■ 65% of families living with food insecurity have to choose between paying utilities and purchasing food.
■ Texas is ranked No. 1 in the nation for food insecurity for children.
