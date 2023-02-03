Cast Theatrical presents Waiting for MacArthur, a play in two acts, written by Paullette MacDougal. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm, from February 3rd through February 19th, 2023, at the W.M. Long Theater, located at 1909 Avenue G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg.
Waiting for MacArthur is loosely based on General Douglas MacArthur’s “I shall return” declaration to the US and Filipino troops at Corregidor. It is a study in how war changes people but it’s also about love. The script is emotional, educational, even light-hearted and charming.
The play is semi-autobiographical. In the playbill, Ms. MacDougal writes of what it was like to live in those times as a young girl, from collecting milkweed pod silk for making parachutes to flattening drink cans for the metal drive. Everyone, it seems, was in on the war effort.
That war changes people is a known fact, but this delicate play, superbly and subtly written, gives us an intimate, sometimes excruciating peek into the lives of four women. The play is set in Beaver Crossing, Wisconsin and in Corregidor, an infamous battle site in the Philippines.
Newcomer to Cast, Sofia Uribe, who plays Rosalie, offers a sweet performance nuanced with the innocence and ignorance of those who stayed home. Another new actor to Cast, Danielle Mari, who plays the role of Mama, gives new meaning to ‘gracing the stage’, for her performance is transcendent.
Caitlyn Dethloff, known and loved by Cast theatergoers, is deft in her portrayal of Margaret, whose evolution from a prim English teacher into something quite grand is an indirect result of the war. Miss Dethloff’s ability to capture the essence of a character is on full display in this role.
Madison Scott returns to Cast in the lead role of Annie Lou, around whom the action revolves. Miss Scott gives the audience a superlative portrayal of the changes war brings to her character, an Army nurse. The range of emotions, from life as an innocent heartland girl to falling in love to battle weary soldier, is captured in a chilling performance that one won’t soon forget. Miss Scott was born to be on stage and this role was born to be played by her.
