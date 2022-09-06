There is still time to vote for Seabourne Creek Park! You can vote once a day until September 12, 20220. Niagara has partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to revitalize parks and outdoor community spaces across the U.S. Seabourne Creek Park is on the list. Go to https://niagaraperkyourpark.com/parks/seabourne-creek-nature-park/ to vote! They are hoping to win so they can get new picnic tables, update the paths and more Arboretum.
Dude and Brenda Jaynes are super proud of their granddaughter Landynn Tompkins. Landynn plays volleyball for the Boling JV team. This weekend they had their first tournament. They won 1st place! They did not lose one game! Played against 4 other schools, won 8 straight games!
Hope everyone had a great weekend. We spend Sunday with our son, daughter in law and the grands at Lost Lagoon. Had a blast at the pool all day. A little sun would have been nice, but at least it didn’t rain that day.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children's school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
