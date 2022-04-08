By Michelle Cornell
Sunday, April 10, 2022
April showers bring May flowers…. well, we haven’t had too much rain yet and continue to be under the normal rain accumulation but hopefully we’ll be catching up soon. Our area is under a fire weather watch that are making conditions suitable for a fire to spread quickly. But in the event, something like a wild fire occur here, we are covered and have great response with our local fire department. And lucky for us… we have news that relates to this very thing.
Here what’s going on…
Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department Announces a new Chief
The Board of Directors of the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department (PGVFD) is pleased to announce Jerod Vontz as the new Fire Chief.
Chief Vontz began his fire career with the PGVFD in 1993 as a volunteer and has resided in Pecan Grove since 1989. He was the PGVFD Assistant Chief of Operations prior to being named the Fire Chief. He is also an Operations Battalion Chief with the Sugar Land Fire Department.
The Fire Board extends its thanks and appreciation to former Fire Chief Joe Woolley, for his service to the Department and the community.
The Fire Board welcomes Chief Vontz as he leads the PGVFD with a strong focus on the advancement and continued development of the Fire Department.
FireBall Classic returns later this month. Blake Thompson, the department’s community relations committee chairman is currently looking for sponsors. So if you have a business you’d like to promote throughout our community, now’s the time to jump in. You can contact the fire department at 281/341-6677 or Blake directly at 281/865-7806. There are sponsorships available at all levels that are financially friendly no matter what the business size.
That’s it for now. Y’all have a wonderful week! I would love to hear from you! I can be reached at mcfbherald@yahoo.com.
