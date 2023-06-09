WHO: Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Congressman Pete Olson, the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, the Missouri City/Sugar Land Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Christ Church Sugar Land, and the Alexander Hodge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
WHAT: Volunteer to clean tombstones and remove brush overgrowth that restricts access to historic gravesites of former slaves and prepare area for new African American Memorial
WHEN: 8:30 - 11:30 am, Saturday, June 17, 2023 (Juneteenth Holiday Weekend)
WHERE: Bates Allen Park (Historic Newman Chapel Cemetery and Historic Oak Hill Cemetery) - 630 Charlie Roberts Ln., Kendleton, TX 77451
WHY: After discovering severe degradation of at least 20 tombstones of former slaves in February 2022, a group of volunteers, including descendants of those buried, embarked on mission to restore dignity to the grave sites in Bates Allen Park. This past February, Commissioner McCoy announced that Fort Bend County Commissioner’s Court approved $4 million dollars to start preliminary work on developing an African American Memorial in Fort Bend County.
This memorial will include the final resting places of African Americans in both the Newman Chapel and Oak Hill Cemeteries, highlighted by the continued restoration of the grave site of Texas State Representative Benjamin Franklin Williams. Williams was a former slave who became the first African American to serve in the Texas Legislature.
The Memorial will also include a large monument, a Juneteenth Plaza, connecting trails, and a Convict Lease and Labor memorial garden to honor victims of the horrific Convict Lease program. The recent heavy rains have allowed the brush and weeds to regrow, which impedes access to the gravesites.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.