Temperatures in the high 90s are affecting stray cats and dogs as well as their human caretakers at the Rosenberg animal shelter.
So the Rosenberg City Council voted on Tuesday to spend upward of $15,000 on fans and cooling devices for the Blume Road facility.
“Volunteers, employees, doctors and the dogs are asking for relief,” longtime shelter volunteer Cynthia Wesley told the council. “It’s too hot and very uncomfortable for us all.”
Councilman George Zepeda, who represents District 4, asked for the item to be placed on Tuesday’s agenda.
Zepeda said he visited the shelter to see first-hand the conditions facing staff, volunteers and animals, and while there got the model numbers for the fans.
Wesley said she was speaking on behalf of other shelter staff and volunteers who are enduring sweltering conditions at the kennel.
She said fans and cooling devices are needed for the kennels, hallways and working areas of the shelter.
She said volunteers, herself included, purchased 18 wall-hanging fans in 2019 out of “desperation” when summer temperatures became intolerable.
She said $2,500 “came out of our pockets to cool the dogs.”
However, five of the fans have already “conked out,” she told the council. The rest won’t last much longer and are “on their last blade of cooling.”
“These will have to be replaced soon,” she said.
Volunteers are hoping to raise money for the cooling devices during the shelter’s adoption event on Saturday and later at Jason’s Deli in Rosenberg.
Even so, “this is not enough, fast enough,” she said. “Volunteers and employees are working in sweltering, scorching heat. The heat is intolerable. Nineteen wall fans are minimally cooling the shelter now.”
The shelter also has one portable AC cooling device called a “Portacool.”
She said Fort Bend County’s animal shelter, located across the street from the city’s shelter, employs three Portacools and ceiling fans aimed down toward the kennels.
Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery, whose department oversees the shelter, said the Portacools cost about $3,000 each and seem to do a good job of lowering temperatures.
Council members unanimously agreed to the city should allocate the funds to the shelter.
“I think they need to be bought as soon as possible, because the heat is unbearable, like it is everywhere, and the dogs do suffer,” said councilman Keith Parker. “The quicker the better.”
He said he visited the shelter and said the one Portacool used at the shelter could only complement the fans.
Mayor Kevin Raines asked City Manager John Maresh if the council had to vote on the agenda item but Maresh said the funding could be done administratively.
Nethery said the police department could delay some purchases planned for 2023 to make the funding available this summer to purchase the cooling devices.
Nethery also said he spoke with a shelter volunteer on Monday and suggested the shelter begin imposing mandatory breaks to help prevent volunteers with overheating.
“Sometimes, when (volunteers) are cleaning, they get focused on the cleaning and forget to take breaks, so we discussed the possibility of mandatory breaks at certain points during the cleaning,” he said.
He attributed some of the problem to volunteers attempting to do as much as possible early in the morning before temperatures rise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.