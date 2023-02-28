The 2024 presidential race gets more exciting each day.

Now 37-year-old entrepreneur businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has entered the race as the newest Republican candidate.

Whether this political novice has a chance at winning the highest elective office in the land remains to be seen. But for sure he has something to say and contribute.

And worth noting is now the first two candidates to announce following former President Donald Trump's entering the race, Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, are children of Indian immigrants.

I requote the statistic I cited last week that "more than half of America's start-up companies valued at $1 billion or more" were founded by immigrants.

Inside our country, a vast left-wing culture has risen to power, peddling a message that ours is an evil, racist country that can only be fixed by seizing power and force-feeding "woke" values onto all our institutions.

But these successful first-generation offspring of immigrants raise the important question: If our county is so horrible, why is there no place on earth where more want to come and gain the privilege of citizenship?

