Gus Bassani believes it’s one thing to help from afar and another to support in person.

Bassani, who lives in Fulshear with his wife and children and works for the pharmaceutical company Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA), traveled to Uganda months ago with a couple of colleges to teach pharmaceutical compounding to the Gem Foundation.

“They run the only orphanage in Uganda that cares for kids with significant disabilities,” explained Bassani, PCCA Pharm.D. and chief scientific officer.

The foundation, founded by Josh and Emma Quisenberry eight years ago, has a site located about 45 minutes outside of Kampala, Uganda that houses more than orphaned and abandoned children who have special needs. In the past six years, the nonprofit has cared for more than 70 children with special needs who were abandoned, neglected, or abused.

The Quisenberrys began the nonprofit when they were in their 20s.

“We’re currently caring for 49 kids,” Emma said in a provided video from Bassani’s recent trip to Gem Village. “Our vision came from [envisioning] a world where no with special needs is left behind.”

“We come in to be home for those who need a family, who need somewhere safe place to be,” Emma said of the Gem Village.

