VFW Post 3903 in Rosenberg will take part in a traditional Memorial Day ceremony at the historic Fort Bend County courthouse in Richmond at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30. Afterward, the Post will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m., at the post, located at 1903 First St. The public is invited to both events.
