VFW Auxiliary 2023-2024 Scholarship Application Deadline

The deadline for the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary is Monday, May 15th. The application must be received by the school counselor by this date or post marked by this date and mailed to the VFW Post 3903, 1903 First St., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
The application is posted on the school website or, should you need assistance, contact your school counselor or Vickie Lynn Tonn at vickietonn@yahoo.com.
Scholarship recipients and their families will be honored at the July VFW and VFW Auxiliary Meeting on July 3 with a catered dinner. The scholarship program was developed in 2012 by Vickie Lynn Tonn under Auxiliary President Kathy Bryan.
Recipients for this past year, 2022/2023, were:
Abigail Simmons from Fulshear High School and attending Blinn College
Kathryn Reynolds from George Ranch High School and attending Texas A&M University
Davinson Gomez from Lamar High School and attending Texas State Technical College
