The VFW and VFW Auxiliary is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation of young people.
At two recent meetings, awards were given out for artwork, VFW member/family scholarships, and VFW Auxiliary high school senior scholarships.
For the Art Scholarships, each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest began in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.
The VFW awards scholarships to members and family members currently attending college.
VFW Auxiliary awards scholarships to a student at each high school in LCISD. One senior student is chosen via a comprehensive application and essay.
Every student's story is different, but the financial gap in paying for college is still apparent. By providing sufficient scholarships, the VFW and Auxiliary are fulfilling a much needed resource to college students.
Working alongside America’s youth and instilling a sense of patriotism has always been and will always be a VFW and VFW Auxiliary priority. The VFW and Auxiliary is dedicated to promoting patriotism and investing in our future generation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.