Vegetable-herb plant sale set for Oct. 7

The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will hold its annual fall vegetable-herb plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, or until sold out.
The sale will be held in the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1303 Band Rd. in Rosenberg.
After the heat of summer, the cooler temperature of fall is a great time to grow vegetables and herbs in Fort Bend County.
There are many varieties of vegetables and herbs that thrive in the cooler fall of Southeast Texas. The varieties of vegetable and herb plants selected are recommended for Fort Bend County by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service or grown by Master Gardeners in their own home gardens.
The vegetable and herb plants offered in the sale have been grown by Fort Bend Master Gardeners in their greenhouse.
Some of the plants that will be available include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi, celery, Swiss chard, cauliflower, lettuce, mustard greens, collards, and pak choi. Fall is also a good time to add herbs to a garden, chamomile, cilantro, dill, fennel, parsley, sage, salad burnet and thyme are some of the herbs that will be available.
While herbs are a great addition to many recipes, they are also wonderful plants to add to the landscape since many herbs are perennial.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.