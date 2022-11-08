Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference set for Feb. 7
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Fort Bend County will host its 38th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
The in-person conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. Counties of Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado, and Austin join with Fort Bend to put on this event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability.
Visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/ for more details as the event draws near. For now, mark your calendars and save the date. We look forward to seeing everyone there!
