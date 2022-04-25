When using herbs as a companion plant, the following are my top 10 choices for beneficial uses in the vegetable garden. However, feel free to plant any herbs that fit your culinary choices. As stated in last week’s article, plant these amongst the companion flowers or just the herbs plants among your veggies. Have fun; we’re laid-back gardeners. My favorite top 10 companion herbs are: basil, chive, cilantro, garlic, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage and thyme. Personally, I like to plant my herbs close to my kitchen door combined in pots or singularly. This is for easy access while I am cooking. The companion flowers are working in my garden while providing beauty.
As promised last week, an example of vegetable companion planting is the Three Sister Planting. It is an example of Native Americans using vegetables to help benefit each other by conserving water, structure and enhance the soil. The Three Sister include a ground cover, height and stabilization. The vegetables are corn, beans and squash. Corn to give something for the beans to climb up on. Beans provide nitrogen to fertilize the soil and support for the tall corn stalks. The squash vines provide ground cover for water retention and a weed deterrent. Sister planting can be done with almost any vegetable you want just follow the ground cover, height and stabilization standards.
As an aside note, be sure and check the space needed for any of these herbs and veggies at maturity. As well as the different varieties within each of the plant suggestions. There is not enough room in this article for all of the choices. Email me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com with any questions or comments. Have fun. Next week, I will touch base on fertilizing in our laid-back way. TTFN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.