Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will launch a monthly “Reel Talk” documentary film series this spring. Each screening will be followed by a brief discussion of the film and its topic.
The series will begin on Monday, January 23, beginning at 6:00 pm, with a screening of Fake Famous: An Unreal Social Experiment. This documentary follows three average people participating in a social experiment to turn them into “famous” social-media influencers.
The documentary will be followed by a discussion at approximately 7:30 pm. The discussion will explore topics such as fame, social media, identity, mental health, and human connection.
This documentary is not rated; it is intended for mature audiences.
This HBO film is available in FBCL’s Access Video on Demand digital collection, and it is being shown publicly with permission from Infobase.
The movie screening is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
