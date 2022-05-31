Hello Laid-back gardeners. I hope everyone had a great Memorial Day Weekend while remembering our fallen soldiers who fought and died for our freedom. These next two weeks, I will be briefly describing some of the most common diseases and pathogens that attack our vegetables. Some are carried by the pests you read about these past 3 weeks, others by fungal, bacterial and environmental conditions. As I have mentioned several times in the past, most of the diseases can be prevented by 1) planting disease resistant varieties, 2) consistent soil moisture and 3) keeping your beds or pots clear of garden debris. Follow these suggestions all over your gardens: vegetable, landscape and ornamentals.
First up is, Blossom End Rot. This is caused by environmental factors, not a pathogen. It is caused by irregular watering (dry then wet, dry again and so on) and/or a calcium imbalance in your soil. You will notice a circular rotting spot where the blossom was on your tomato, pepper, squashes and watermelons. Prevention and control would be to foliar feed with a kelp or calcium solution or add pulverized eggshells to the base of your plant and water this in.
Early Blight is a fungal disease that overwinters in plant debris, affecting mostly tomatoes, potatoes and celery. The damage can be seen as dark spots on older leaves followed by defoliation with canker on fruit and tubers. Warm, wet weather causes the disease to spread. To prevent, follow the three suggests above and to control try a spray or dust with a copper-based fungicide.
Late blight is similar to Early Blight except that it attacks the plants after they have blossomed. Both can be devastating to tomato and potato plants.
Fusarium Wilt is a widespread disease and hundreds of plant varieties are susceptible. There is no effective treatment! Leaves and stems turn yellow from the base and become stunted and eventually die. This is where point #1 from above becomes very important Remove the plant and do not put it in your compost – throw it away.
Many readers are not confident to diagnose their plant situations. Please feel free to send me pictures of the condition of your plants and let me know what you think is going on.
Contact me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
