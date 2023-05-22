Originally published in October 2021
Plans to build an overpass over the railroad trestle separating Rosenberg and Richmond has been further delayed by the discovery of an unexpected underground gas line, Tx-DOT reported.
The Texas Department of Transportation is working with the energy company to have the gas line moved so that construction on the overpass can commence, said Carlos Zepeda, a professional engineer who oversees projects for the Texas Department of Transportation in Fort Bend and Waller counties.
The $18.6 million project was supposed to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024 but will likely be delayed by the relocation of the gas line, Zepeda noted.
Zepeda shared the information on the project during a townhall meeting arranged by the city of Rosenberg.
The meeting was held Monday at Jackson Elementary School. Another meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at George Junior High School, located at 4601 Airport Ave.
Residents are invited to attend a presentation on various city topics.
Topics on the agenda will be the same for both meetings and include TxDOT project updates, city council single- member redistricting, public safety, drainage, citizens relations, upcoming special events and more.
All together, TxDOT has $689.4 million worth of projects ongoing
at this time in Fort Bend County.
Here’s a rundown of the projects TxDOT underway in Fort Bend County:
■U.S. 59 from Spur 10 to west of FM 762. Description: Widen to six lane rural freeway separated by grassy median, frontage roads. Estimated completion date is second quarter of 2023. Construction cost: $156.6 million. Major work remaining: SH 36 intersection, north bound middle lane and frontage road from SH 36 to FM 2218.
■U.S. 59 west of FM 762 to 0.31 miles west of FM 2759. Description: Widen to eight lanes separated by grassy median, frontage roads, construct two-way high-occupancy traffic lanes. Construction cost: $164.4 million. Estimated completion date is first quarter of 2022. Major work remaining: punch-list
■U.S. 59 from west of Darst Road to west of Spur 10. Description: Widen to six main lanes, with grade separations, grassy median, two-lane frontage roads. Estimated completion date is third quarter of 2022. Construction cost: $102.3 million. Major work remaining: North bound middle lane, isleib box repair, frontage road between Isleib and Spur 10.
■U.S. 59 from Wharton County line to west of Darst Road and west of Doris Road to east of Doris Road. Description: Widen to six main lanes with grassy median and grade separations, and two lane frontage roads. Estimated
completion date: Second quarter of 2022. Construction cost: $38.7
million. Major work remaining: punch-list items.
■FM 723 from Avenue D to north of Brazos River. Description: Widen from two to four lanes. Estimated completion date: fourth quarter of 2021. Construction cost: $2.5 million. Major work remaining: punch-list items.
■FM 2759 from Middle Bayou to Sansbury Boulevard. Description: Construct soundwall barrier. Estimated completion date: first quarter of 2022. Construction cost: $1.4 million. Major work remaining: punch-list items.
■FM 1463 from Interstate 10 to FM 1093. Description: Widen from two lanes to six lanes from I-10 to Spring Green Road and from two lanes to four lanes from Spring Green Road to north of Westridge Creek. Estimated completion date:
Third quarter of 2028. Construction cost: $108.7 million. Major work remaining: Project let in Aug. 2021. Construction has yet to
■FM 1092 from Harris County Line to State Highway 6. Description: install raised median barrier. Estimated completion date: second quarter of 2022. Construction cost: $2.4 million. Major work remaining: Let in August 2021. Construction has yet to start.
■Interstate Highway 69 from Brazos Canyon Drive to Wright Road. Description: landscape development. Estimated completion date: second quarter of 2022. Construction cost: $1.1 million. Major work remaining: Let in August 2021. Construction has yet to start.
■State Highway 6 from north of Brooks Street to Lexington Boulevard.
Description: Widen from six lanes to eight lanes. Estimated completion date: fourth quarter of 2021. Construction cost: $7.1 million. Major work remaining:
■State Highway 26 from 0.13 miles south of FM 2218 to 0.28
miles south of Needville-Fairchilds Road. Description: widen to four lane divided rural highway. Estimated completion date: third quarter of 2025. Construction cost: $85.6 million. Major work remaining: most parts of the project still
