Gas line delays road construction

 Originally published in October 2021

Plans to build an overpass over the railroad trestle separating Rosenberg and Richmond has been further delayed by the discovery of an unexpected underground gas line, Tx-DOT reported.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working with the energy company to have the gas line moved so that construction on the overpass can commence, said Carlos Zepeda, a professional engineer who oversees projects for the Texas Department of Transportation in Fort Bend and Waller counties.

The $18.6 million project was supposed to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024 but will likely be delayed by the relocation of the gas line, Zepeda noted.

Zepeda shared the information on the project during a townhall meeting arranged by the city of Rosenberg.

The meeting was held Monday at Jackson Elementary School. Another meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at George Junior High School, located at 4601 Airport Ave.

Residents are invited to attend a presentation on various city topics.

