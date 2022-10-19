Support student education at George Ranch Historical Park through through the “ranch to table” turkey raffle.
Humanely raised in pens near the 1930s George Ranch House, these Orlopp Bronze turkeys are a hat tip to Mr. and Mrs. George who raised many types of fowl, including turkeys, in the early part of the 20th century.
Buy the lucky winning ticket and win a ranch-raised bird and help carry on that historic tradition!
Each turkey will weigh in around 20 pounds and come processed and frozen in time for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
The raffle drawing will take place on Nov. 12, and all winners will be notified by end of day.
Turkeys can be picked up at the Ranch after winners are notified — shipping is not available. The raffle currently has eight chances to win.
Raffle tickets are priced at $10 and can be purchased directly by calling 281-343-0218. For more information, please visit us online at georgeranch.org.
