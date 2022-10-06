Darwin Henriquez

ROSENBERG —Darwin Henriquez is pursuing a certificate of completion in the Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus. He is scheduled to graduate in December.

Henriquez, of Missouri City, is a graduate of Hightower High School.

How did you become interested in TSTC and your program of study?

I was interested in TSTC because of the Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology program. I like the idea of working on power lines and being able to make an impact and help the community out in storms and emergency situations. I have family that have gone through this program and are out there working, and they convinced me. I saw the benefits of this program where it could impact our lives.

What was the first semester like for you?

Everything was new to me in the first semester. Climbing up, it is a little scary at first, but once you get up there (to the top of the pole), it becomes second nature. Once you are working, you are not worried about the height, but getting the task done.

What is a typical class day like?

