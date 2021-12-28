TSTC recognizes employees’ service with milestone awards

Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus recently celebrated staff and faculty members who have served the college’s mission for five, 10, 15 and 20 years.
Judy Cox, TSTC’s Career Services coordinator, celebrated her 20th year of service.
“From day one, this has been one of my ultimate dreams: to see this campus come to fruition and see this family grow,” she said. “For me, it is family and it always has been in numerous ways. I’m blessed, and I’m thankful.”
After reflecting on the milestones she has witnessed at TSTC, Cox looked ahead to the next decade.
“I’m looking forward to being here for at least another 10 years,” she said. “I want to see this campus grow and more students come through — and more success stories.”
TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus provost Randy Wooten marked 15 years with the college.
“It’s been a blink of the eye,” he said.
Wooten described how special it is to have the insights from team members who have been there for five years — particularly since TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus opened its current location in 2016.
It had previously been housed within Wharton County Junior College’s facility in nearby Richmond.
“This is an interesting family,” Wooten said.
Faculty and staff members who were recognized at the event, which included light refreshments, received service award plaques, TSTC-branded laptop backpacks and other items.
Raymond Smith, TSTC’s Industrial Systems lead instructor, reflected on the impact that his and other programs have had on students and the community as a whole.
“Industry partners keep reaching out, saying, ‘We need more students,’” he said. “It’s been gratifying knowing you’ve been able to make a contribution to society.”
Several of those recognized were graduates of TSTC themselves, including HVAC instructor Dien Nguyen and Career Services associate Jamie Jimenez.
“The best thing that happened is I finished my associate degree,” Jimenez said as her colleagues applauded. “To be a TSTC employee and an alumna is great.”
Many awardees spoke about how important the culture at TSTC was to them.
“This is one of the best moves I’ve ever made,” said Laura Kelner, TSTC’s Student Accounting coordinator. “I’m very happy here, and I do appreciate how much everybody shows the love.”
Like Kelner, Melanie Pruett, a TSTC enrollment coach, has worked at TSTC for five years.
“This has been my favorite job ever,” Pruett said. “I love my students. I love it here.”
Deogratias Nizigiyimana, a Precision Machining Technology instructor, recalled how he heard that TSTC was a family when he first started in his position.
Five years later — and 55 miles each trip from his home to campus — he believes it.
“When you drive to go see your family, you don’t get tired,” he said.
TSTC is hiring. For more information, visit tstc.edu/work-at-tstc.
The following TSTC Fort Bend County campus faculty and staff members have been recognized for their years of service:
Five Years of Service
Dwight Arrants, Electrical Power and Controls instructor
Morenike Giwa, first-year seminar instructor
Jamie Jimenez, Career Services associate
Laura Kelner, Student Accounting coordinator
Dien Nguyen, HVAC instructor
Deogratias Nizigiyimana, Precision Machining Technology instructor
Armando Oliveros, maintenance foreman
Melanie Pruett, enrollment coach
Raymond Smith, Industrial Systems lead instructor
Alan Sulak, Cybersecurity instructor
Tiffany Tarnowski, instructional designer
10 Years of Service
Georgeann Calzada, senior enrollment coach
15 Years of Service
Randy Wooten, provost
20 Years of Service
Judy Cox, Career Services coordinator
