TSTC announces spring 2022 honor graduates

TSTC celebrated its new graduates from the Fort Bend County campus during the Spring 2022 Commencement held Thursday, April 28 at the Stafford Centre.

ROSENBERG — Texas State Technical College has announced its Board of Regents Honor Roll members and honor graduates from the Fort Bend County campus who were recognized during its Spring 2022 Commencement held Thursday, April 28.

TSTC Board of Regents Honor Roll members have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0. Those graduates are:

Blaine P. Haverkamp, Brazoria

Leroy F. Dezelle Jr., Cypress

Alicia Perez, Houston

Alejandro Lizarraga, Rosenberg

Richard W. Boyer, Sugar Land

Richard Lumsden, Sugar Land

Honor graduates have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Those graduates are:

Jose A. Ramirez, Brenham

Ramon Carrillo, Brookshire

Colton J. Bily, Cypress

Omar A. De La Cruz Jr., East Bernard

Cody D. Rice, Hallettsville

Logan A. Thacker, Hallettsville

Connor W. Broesche, Hockley

Patten Haokip, Houston

Jesus H. Leon, Katy

Brian A. Salinas, Katy

Aiden Woolcott, Missouri City

Abraham B. Aguirre, Richmond

Eujenio Rojo, Richmond

Martin Zuniga Guerrero, Rosenberg

Cory J. Barrett, Sealy

Thomas C. Easley, Sugar Land

Bruno F. Martinez, Sugar Land

Justin W. Laitkep, Wharton

For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.

