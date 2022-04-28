TSTC announces spring 2022 honor graduates

ROSENBERG — Texas State Technical College has announced its Board of Regents Honor Roll members and honor graduates from the Fort Bend County campus who were recognized during its Spring 2022 Commencement held Thursday, April 28.
TSTC Board of Regents Honor Roll members have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0. Those graduates are:
Blaine P. Haverkamp, Brazoria
Leroy F. Dezelle Jr., Cypress
Alicia Perez, Houston
Alejandro Lizarraga, Rosenberg
Richard W. Boyer, Sugar Land
Richard Lumsden, Sugar Land
Honor graduates have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Those graduates are:
Jose A. Ramirez, Brenham
Ramon Carrillo, Brookshire
Colton J. Bily, Cypress
Omar A. De La Cruz Jr., East Bernard
Cody D. Rice, Hallettsville
Logan A. Thacker, Hallettsville
Connor W. Broesche, Hockley
Patten Haokip, Houston
Jesus H. Leon, Katy
Brian A. Salinas, Katy
Aiden Woolcott, Missouri City
Abraham B. Aguirre, Richmond
Eujenio Rojo, Richmond
Martin Zuniga Guerrero, Rosenberg
Cory J. Barrett, Sealy
Thomas C. Easley, Sugar Land
Bruno F. Martinez, Sugar Land
Justin W. Laitkep, Wharton
For more information on Texas State Technical College, go to tstc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.