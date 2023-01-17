TSTC Advocacy and Resource Center removes barriers to student learning

TSTC student Armando Mantano is one of the students who benefit from the Fort Bend County campus food pantry. Mantano grabs some milk from a freezer at the Fort Bend County campus food pantry.

ROSENBERG —The spring semester has officially begun at Texas State Technical College in Fort Bend County. Over 100 new students joined the now 552-strong student body. Each student comes with their own unique talents and abilities.

The TSTC Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC) stands ready to help the students have a fulfilling and meaningful experience at TSTC. From a food pantry to books and supplies, students can receive help no matter what their unique challenges may be.

Larissa Moreno works as the coach for the ARC at the Fort Bend County campus. While her position at the ARC is rather new, she has spent the last eight years serving the students at TSTC.

“I started off with new student orientation and then rolled into being a student life coordinator,” Moreno said. “I have worked with the students face to face my entire higher education career.”

She began at the Harlingen campus before accepting her current position at the Fort Bend County campus. She brought her passion for helping others with her and continues to advocate for every student she meets.

“What we are trying to do is promote a culture of caring,” Moreno stated.

The ARC provides access to a range of resources for students, from food pantries to supplies to transportation assistance. The goal of the center is to remove barriers that would prevent students from having a successful education.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.