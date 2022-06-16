Hector Trevino defeated Randy Weishiemer in the District 3 runoff election on Saturday.
Trevino drew 221 votes (182 of them early votes), or 56.6% of the 390 votes cast in the race. Weishiemer garnered 169 votes (95 of them early votes), or 43.3% of the votes cast.
Trevino will serve a two-year term of office.
Council members receive $400 monthly.
Council members can only serve five consecutive terms.
