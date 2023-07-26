The City of Rosenberg Wednesday that "due to implementation of the Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan, the City is voluntarily closing the Travis Park Splash Pad beginning Thursday, July 27 to help conserve water. The Splash Pad will be closed until the Drought Contingency has been lifted."
Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan calls for voluntary water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts, higher-than-normal daily temperatures and an increase in water demand.
