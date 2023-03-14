Rosenberg city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at the Travis Park splash pad. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the water park and free hots and snow cones. Use of the splash pad, located at 3400 Ave. N next to the softball field, is free and is operated by push-button timer so that water is not left running when visitors leave. The splash pad also includes a covered pavilion with picnic tables. About every four minutes, a tank on top of the splash pad dumps water on those below. The park was funded by the Rosenberg Development Corp., which paid for it through sales tax revenue. The park is expected to cost about $25,000 annually in maintenance fees. More photos, Page 8A.
Travis Park splash pad open for fun!
