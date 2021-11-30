The annual Needville Harvest Festival Donation Food and Toy Drive-Thru takes place Monday, Dec. 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Harvest Park, 3001 Violet St., Needville. Any non-perishable food items and any new-unwrapped toys for both boys and girls will be appreciated. Coupons and monetary donations accepted as well. For more information, call 281-468-9314.
