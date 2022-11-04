Hello, Laid-back Gardeners. I love perennials. How much more laid-back can you get! There are several perennial flowers to choose from for our area – zone 9b. But these three are my favorite because you can sow the seeds now, let them get settled in over the winter, then blossom in the spring. They don’t need any special care other than good drainage, full sun and watering. There are other perennials flowers, but they need to be planted after the danger of frost has passed. In all of my suggestions, do a little self-educating because I do not have enough space to go into all the details.
By sowing perennial seeds in the fall, plants will be more established the following spring than the spring sown seeds (transplants could work better at this time). Sowing seeds in the fall, in this area, allows many types of flowers to bloom their first growing season.
Echinacea – Purple (aka purple coneflower). They bloom from mid-summer through fall frost. They attract birds, butterflies and are deer resistant. An added bonus, it is good for us and has many medicinal properties for colds, coughs and infections. This is not and aggressive plant, but it will self-seed. They grow to the height of 2 to 4 feet.
Rudbeckia – Black-eyed Susan. These have a clumping, upright habit. They typically bloom in late spring to early Fall and grow to about 2 to 3 feet tall. Black-eyed Susan also attracts bees and butterflies, and the seeds are loved by birds. Because of its drought tolerance (once established), they are an excellent addition to water-wise landscape, raingarden or xeriscape.
Texas Blue Bonnets are my 3rd favorite seeds to sow now. Hello, the state flower of Texas! You will often see these along the highways and byways of our great state. The seed is protected by a hard shell and needs winter’s cold to crack the shell for the seed to germinate. It is considered an annual, but it reseeds so plentifully, that they just grow and spread. As the other two types of plants, Texas Blues Bonnets also attracts bees and butterflies. However, they can absorb toxic substances, such as herbicides, pesticides and pollutants from water air and soil. So, don’t consume the seeds or parts of the plant. They grow to about 2 feet tall.
Contact me with any questions at the laidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.