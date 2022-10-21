Hello Laidback Gardeners. The weather has been fabulous this past week. We have had our first little cold front and the soil has cooled down a bit.
Perfect timing to put your fall garden into the ground; lettuce mustard and spinach. Sow your root veggies now: radishes, beets, turnips, carrots…. Your broccoli, cabbages and cauliflower are good to go as well.
Cool season herbs include chives, cilantro, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary and thyme.
This is also a great time to plant your cool-season color. Be thinking about alyssium, calendula (I make a calendula/coconut salve for all the cuts, nicks, scrape and dried cuticle. email me), dianthus, dusty miller, johnny jump-up, nasturium, pansies, etc
As an added benefit to fall planting, there are less pests. Caterpillars are the most prevalent, but aphids and beetles could do some damage as well.
Since we don’t need to water as much in the fall, early detection is the name of the game.
So grab you favorite cup of coffee or tea, and have a look-see around your garden.
