“The frog does not drink up the pond in which it lives.” – American Indian saying
Hello laid-back gardeners, Time to break out our nekkid rain dance (jk) routine. As of the writing of this article, we have had 42 days without rain. It looks like we may be receiving some on Tuesday 22nd.. We are in the transition month of August for vegetable gardening (see last week’s article dated 8.13) for help hints. Also, while you have been monitoring your lawn, you may have noticed brown spots especially if these spots are next to concrete. This could be a Cinch Bug infestation. My article on April 4, 2023 will give a more in-depth idea of how to identify and what to do. However, if you are thinking about minimizing your lawn and subsequent mowing, one option is to install a water garden. This is a great DIY project and can be designed any way you want: above or in-ground ponds, whiskey barrels, extra-large pots, etc. Use a hose to design your shape or use preformed plastic pond tubs. Just be sure to line your homemade design and water-proof any pots or barrels. Water gardens introduce a second environment to our yards. Wildlife diversity is greater with more natural enemies to control harmful insect population and attract more beneficial insects and birds. You will want to pick a sight that is half in and out of the sun, but not under trees. Fallen and decaying leaves can produce a toxin that could be harmful to fish. Also, who wants to add another chore with scooping out leaves. If you choose to add fish (they eat mosquito eggs) be sure to add chlorine remover to the water before you add the fish. You can also enhance your water garden with plants, water fountains, bubblers, whatever…Have fun with it. Do a little research and enjoy this wonderful feature in your yard.
As always you can reach me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
