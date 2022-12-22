Froma Harrop

Portrait of Froma Harrop

 Sandor Bodo

I've wiled away the half-hours on TikTok, time I'll never get back. I won't say there haven't been moments. I've seen some super breakdancing, useful cleaning tricks and a cat working a door knocker. But the scrolling short videos do turn tedious after a short while. At least for me.

Not for others, obviously. TikTok has 100 million users in the United States. They tend to be younger people, and their attachment to the social media platform seems surgical. Last year, TikTok scored more watched minutes in this country than YouTube.

TikTok's magic potion is its ability to ingeniously identify the videos that users like and keep sending out more of the same through its secret "For You" algorithm. The site is so addictive that it has been likened to "digital fentanyl."

TikTok's role in torching so many American brain cells would seem reason enough to get rid of it. But that's not why national security experts and politicians of both parties want it banned in the United States.

Their objections center on the tools TikTok provides China to spy on Americans, drown them in government propaganda and spread misinformation. FBI director Christopher Wray says he's "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in this country.

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr sees TikTok as a sophisticated surveillance tool that might soon vacuum such biometric data as fingerprints and face recognition. He wants Google and Apple to evict it from their app stores.

TikTok, you see, is owned by ByteDance, and ByteDance is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. A few years ago, the Chinese military hacked Equifax, the consumer credit reporting agency, stealing personal information on almost 150 million Americans.

