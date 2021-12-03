They shall call him Immanuel

I cringed when I looked at the calendar the other day. With Thanksgiving falling so late in the season, they are simply not enough days between it and Christmas. I am well into my gift shopping but have a ways to go. As I mentioned in an earlier column, our family has decided to go small this year and have sponsored some local families that are needing some assistance. They certainly have needs greater than my own. I was talking to my mom the other day and mentioning how the older I get the less I need. And what I do need, for the most part, I’m able to get it when I need it. Others may not be and I am focusing on some of those less fortunate than myself. I hope that many of you will consider something likewise for your holiday giving this year.
And the neighborhood is beginning to look festive. I can’t believe this year how early most of the houses are being decorated. Maybe everyone just needs a little bit of cheer earlier. Keep up the good work! Here’s what’s happening in our little neck of the woods.
Faith United Methodist Church
One of my favorite annual events is being hosted by FUMC next Sunday, December 12th. The Live Nativity and Bethlehem Marketplace. The live nativity will be held from 6:30-8:00pm with performances every 20 minutes in the Chapel. Enjoy a beautiful, narrated re-enactment of the first Christmas presented by the Youth of Faith. Performances are every 20 minutes with the last one starting at 8pm.
From 6:00-7:30pm, journey through the Bethlehem Marketplace. An area for you to stroll through where children can experience the multitude of wares, crafts, food, and more similar to what Mary and Joseph may have seen as they looked for a place to stay in Bethlehem. Stores such as the Bead Bazaar, The Stable, Pottery Place, Wood Shop, Scribes Hut, Tasting Tables, Bethlehem Bakery, Census Table, Metal Shoppe, Clothing Store and Magi Supply. Everyone is welcome and the encourage you to bring a friend.
FUMC is located at 4600 FM 359 in Richmond. For any additional information, contact the church at 281.341.8200. Their website is faithumc.org.
Mustang Merry Hayrides
You know from years past, I’m a huge supporter of ProGrads! Well, the Lamar ProGrad 2021 is hosting its 7thth Annual Merry Mustang Hayrides. They invite you to join them for an old-fashioned hayride where you can snuggle under a warm blanket, sip hot chocolate, and tour our beautiful subdivision.
Hayrides will leave from Austin Elementary, on Pitts Rd., and rides will be offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Starting December 3rdth , then nightly from December 18th through December 22nd. Rides leave continuously between 6pm-9pm.
All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Project Graduation 2022 for Lamar Consolidated High School seniors. Rides are $5 per person with lap riders 2 & under free. Email for more information: lamarconsprograd@gmail.com
That’s it for now. I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the events in our community. You don’t have to travel far to have fun. If you have anything you’d like to have reported, please contact me at mcfbherald@yahoo.com. Have a great week! Go Texans!
