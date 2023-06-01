‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’

Veterans Roy Clark, left, and Tim Krugh place a wreath at the base of a memorial marker that lists the names of those Fort Bend County residents who were killed while serving their country during times of war.
Bob Fagan of Rosenberg was 21 when he and fellow combat engineers landed on the beach of Normandy, France, before dawn on June 6, 1944. Their job was to remove obstacles that would prevent landing craft from reaching the beaches in Operation Overlord, more commonly referred to as D-Day.
They never got the chance.
Their own landing craft was damaged by German artillery and the Army experts were forced to abandon the craft and their weapons and tools. Fagan was captured later in the war and spent several years in a prisoner of war camp.
On Monday, Fort Bend County residents paid their respects to Fagan and his comrades who lost their lives in WWII as well as other wars since the nation’s founding in 1776.
“We are here to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George told those attending the Memorial Day ceremony outside the historic courthouse in Richmond on Monday. “We come together as a community to pay tribute to those of who have served our nation with so much dignity and selflessness, defending the principles of freedom and democracy that we hold very close to our hearts. Today we remember and express our deepest gratitude to those who provided a remarkable service to our country and bravely stepped forward to serve our country.”
Tim Krugh, chaplain of the Milton-Brenner VFW Post 3903 in Rosenberg, gave the opening prayer.
“As comrade after comrade departs, we march on with our ranks growing thinner,” he said. “Help us to be faithful unto thee and to one another. Look in mercy on the surviving spouses and children of our departed comrades.”
Wreaths were placed in front of a granite memorial listing the names of the Fort Bend County military personnel who died in times of war.
The names of the fallen and the conflicts in which they made the ultimate sacrifice are:
World War I: Charles H. Acre, Henry Barak, Kiley Brazee, Steven Bulanek, Primus Brown, Arthur Dehart, Paul Dittman, Joe J. Fojtik, Benjamin Goldstein, Lonnie Green, Verge Griffin, William Herd, George Jefferson, Jack Maeding, Fred P. Maraker, Rudolph Meyer, Angel Perez, Maston N. Porter, Barney S. Pryor, Arthur G. Schultz and Louis Simon World War II: Eddie Abramski, Frank J. Andel, Arthur J. Berkman, Joe Boston, Vince J. Brdecka, Herman M. Brenner, Milton Brenner, Allen Brooks, Edwin D. Burwell, Frank Cangelosi, Rosendo Cardenas, Manuel P. Carrillo, Joe B. Chabisek, Ignac W. Chernosek, Sidney Curtis, Charlie Draemer, Van Fowler, Raymond Freemond, George E. Fields, John T. Fields, Eman Gaidosek, Arturo Garcia, Frederick Gerken, Warren Goss, Fritz Haar, Fred Hatton, G.A. Haynes, Valente P. Hernandez, Earl G. Hill, Earl W. Holtkamp, Roland L. Hughes, Edwin V. Janicek, Levy S. Johnson, Albert E. Jurca, Alvin J. Kadlecek, Otto Kristynik, Alfred S. Lubojacky, Ivan Mazoch, Gary R. McAlister, Deroy L. Miller, John L. Mutina, Arcadio R. Narvarez, Archie L. Nett, Alfons J. Orsak, William H. Palat, Lazaro L. Pena, Charlie W. Pfuhl, Marcellino Presa, John H. Reynolds, Milburn H. Roeche, Theodore H. Roper, Louis J. Sbrusch, Alfred C. Schuelke, Earl Sizer, Howard B. Scruggs, Henry J. Simpson, Alfred F. Smith, Douglas E. G. Smith Jr., Alifonso C. Soto, David L. Stach, Pete Stallings, Arnold B. Stavinoha, Milton Steffen, Hoyt M. Stewart, W. W. Sutherland Jr., Louis Vadek, Weldon R. Voight, Ike Webb Jr., Thomas J. Williams, William Wright, Printis R. Young, Clement C. Zavodny and Lonnie H. Ziesemer.
Korean War: Lawrence Barron, Billy Borodiak, Ralph Gardner, Gonzalo T. Pachua, Macron Sanders Jr., Gene Smith, Lynn B. Whitsett and Macario Mireles.
Vietnam War: Rudy Becerra, Dixie C. Berger, Herman A. Clay Jr., Richard M. Corrales, Gary L. Cox, Michael Crossley, Manuel Deluna Jr., Joe D. Fendley, Antonio Flores Jr., Richard W. Hibbler, Jackie Hurley, Arthur Medina, Pedro M. Ortiz, Eugene Dominguez Ramon, Arthur Samaniego, Adolph W. Tajahman and Michael Wakefield.
Panama: Isaac Rodriguez III.
Operation Iraqi Freedom/ Enduring Freedom: Daniel Caballero, Jose Guereca Jr., Andrew Houghton, Joseph G. Harris, Christopher Kermin, Dan Nguyen, Forrest John Waterbury, Joshua Ward, James Tijerina, David McCormick, Garrett Gamble, Timothy Cole Jr. and Brandon Abbott Meyer
Ken Dillon, commander of VFW Post 3903, spoke of the importance of Memorial Day.
“In quiet services across our country today, we come together as a nation to remember those lost in the clash of battle; the thunder of bombs, the roar of tanks, the rumbling of airplanes flying overhead and the scream of artillery shells,” Dillon said.
“This Memorial Day, we come together even if only in mind and spirit to honor the many sacrifices made for our freedom. As we enjoy living in the land of the free, and the home of the brave, we must continue to remind Americans that there is no freedom without bravery, and those we honor today were brave when it counted the most.”
Dillon said those who paid the ultimate price for freedom exhibited courage when it was needed the most.
“Amid the war-torn decades we’ve endured, we take great pride in these heroes — these men and women who believe they were just doing their duty,” he said.
“They had strength when the situation demanded it; determination when everything felt lost; and devotion, courage and patriotism when others looked to them for guidance. No one ordered them to practice the most basic of human ideals. They did it because they were Americans and lived in a nation worth defending.”
Generation after generation has been fortunate enough to reap the benefits paid for by those who believe that freedom is worth fighting for and, if necessary, dying for, Dillon added.
Boy Scout Troop 140 and Scout Pack 1402 served as the color guard during Monday’s ceremony. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute and Gilberto Guerrero and Ed Kegley. Fort Bend County Veterans Service Director Dwight Marshall recognized the veterans in attendance. Judge George also presented a proclamation to U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Cempa during Monday’s ceremony.
Cempa was named after an uncle who was killed during the D-Day invasion.
“Today, in cemeteries across America and around the world, people will pause to spread flowers on the graves of those lost in war,” Dillon said. “But today should not be about the sorrow we feel at their loss, and not about mourning; what it should be about was best expressed by General George S. Patton back in 1944 at a military cemetery in France. Looking out across a field filled with rows of crosses marking the graves of men who, just days before, had been part of his Army, Patton said, ‘We should thank God that such men lived.’ ”
And that is what this very special day is all about, being thankful that such brave men and women have lived, and to pay tribute to those heroic patriots who bravely rose up and fought for something greater than themselves, protecting a home to which they never returned, Dillon said.
“They sacrificed everything for the noblest of causes, and it is up to you and me to carry their memory forward in an effort to repay a debt that can never truly be repaid,” he said.
“Flowers, memorials and flags at half-staff, and the sad notes of TAPS, as meaningful as they are, they are not enough. What we really must do to honor their sacrifice is to live what they died for, live the America they died for, a country of freedom, equality, opportunity and unlimited promise, live filled with hope — hope that what they gave us will last forever, and that freedom and opportunity will find all who seek it.
“Live to preserve their legacy — educating all who believe Memorial Day is just another holiday, and passing along our knowledge to the next generation so they may do the same. We must ensure that the youth of tomorrow understand the true cost of freedom.
“Today, we do more than just carry on a tradition dating back to 1866, when the first formal Memorial Day observances were conducted. We go beyond tradition, beyond remembering and beyond mourning; today, we work together to make this the country they died for — building a better nation each and every day.
“They gave up their todays for our tomorrows, and now we must carry their message of dedication and determination to the generation in uniform today, and to the generations who will serve tomorrow because there is no greater way to honor the memory of those who have secured it.”
