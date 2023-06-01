 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
2023 MEMORIAL DAY

‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’

  • 0
‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’

Veterans Michael Shoaff, left, and Roy Clark salute the flag during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the historic courthouse in Richmond.

Bob Fagan of Rosenberg was 21 when he and fellow combat engineers landed on the beach of Normandy, France, before dawn on June 6, 1944. Their job was to remove obstacles that would prevent landing craft from reaching the beaches in Operation Overlord, more commonly referred to as D-Day.

They never got the chance.

Their own landing craft was damaged by German artillery and the Army experts were forced to abandon the craft and their weapons and tools. Fagan was captured later in the war and spent several years in a prisoner of war camp.

On Monday, Fort Bend County residents paid their respects to Fagan and his comrades who lost their lives in WWII as well as other wars since the nation’s founding in 1776.

“We are here to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George told those attending the Memorial Day ceremony outside the historic courthouse in Richmond on Monday. “We come together as a community to pay tribute to those of who have served our nation with so much dignity and selflessness, defending the principles of freedom and democracy that we hold very close to our hearts. Today we remember and express our deepest gratitude to those who provided a remarkable service to our country and bravely stepped forward to serve our country.”

Tim Krugh, chaplain of the Milton-Brenner VFW Post 3903 in Rosenberg, gave the opening prayer.

“As comrade after comrade departs, we march on with our ranks growing thinner,” he said. “Help us to be faithful unto thee and to one another. Look in mercy on the surviving spouses and children of our departed comrades.”

‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’

Veterans Roy Clark, left, and Tim Krugh place a wreath at the base of a memorial marker that lists the names of those Fort Bend County residents who were killed while serving their country during times of war.
‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’
‘They gave up their todays for our tomorrows’

VFW Post 3903 Cmdr. Ken Dillon poses for a photo with WWII veteran Robert “Bob” Fagan, who stormed the beach of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944 — more commonly referred to as D-Day.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.