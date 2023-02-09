The Search is On!

From left are service league members Melissa Matsu, Reining Strength lead; Michelle Cano, director of community service; Jessica Roos, Child Advocates of Fort Bend lead; Chelsey Shelledy, Fort Bend Seniors lead; Kesha Montgomery, God’s Garden lead; Clemetric Frazier, Events Placement lead. Not pictured is Arika Landry, GiGi’s Playhouse lead.

.

The Fort Bend Junior Service League is now accepting applications from local qualifying 501c3 organizations to be considered as a core placement for the 2023-2025 league years.

This process occurs every two years.

Fort Bend Junior Service League serves Fort Bend County and its people through volunteerism and charitable fundraising.

Application and position statements may be found at fbjsl.org. All applications are due Feb. 15.

Contact communityservice@fbjsl.com with any questions.

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.

