The Sanctuary Foster Care Services

The Sanctuary Foster Care Services will host “2023 Golf for a Cause” on April 24 at the Sienna Golf Club in Missouri City from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to support the newly opened Fort Bend branch. For more information about 2023 Golf for a Cause or to become a sponsor, visit www.sanctuaryfostercare.org.

The Sanctuary Foster Care Services intends to be a model of child placing agencies.

“We want to stop the cycle of multiple placements,” said Jenny Fridge, The Sanctuary Foster Care Services community relations representative. “There are children who move seven to 10 times when they’re in foster care, there is a trauma that goes along with that. And then there are foster parents who quit because they don’t feel supported.”

Recognizing those problems, Sanctuary addresses them with what Fridge calls “The Sanctuary Difference,” which is recruiting the right families, training said families well, and retaining foster parents through its “Wraparound Care,” or the 24/7 crisis intervention, counseling services for the children and families in the agency. Through this kind of commitment, Sanctuary is able to reach placement stabilization and provide meaningful support to the children and foster parents and families.

And this approach is what Sanctuary brought to Fort Bend.

After raising $175,000 through grants, businesses, individuals and churches, Sanctuary, which has a location in Clear Lake, recently opened a Fort Bend branch this past December in Sugar Land.

The agency said making Fort Bend the home of its next branch “made the most sense” because of the number of children, families, board members, staff and prospective families who live in the county.

In 2022, Sanctuary helped facilitate 22 area adoptions.

