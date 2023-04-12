The Sanctuary Foster Care Services intends to be a model of child placing agencies.
“We want to stop the cycle of multiple placements,” said Jenny Fridge, The Sanctuary Foster Care Services community relations representative. “There are children who move seven to 10 times when they’re in foster care, there is a trauma that goes along with that. And then there are foster parents who quit because they don’t feel supported.”
Recognizing those problems, Sanctuary addresses them with what Fridge calls “The Sanctuary Difference,” which is recruiting the right families, training said families well, and retaining foster parents through its “Wraparound Care,” or the 24/7 crisis intervention, counseling services for the children and families in the agency. Through this kind of commitment, Sanctuary is able to reach placement stabilization and provide meaningful support to the children and foster parents and families.
And this approach is what Sanctuary brought to Fort Bend.
After raising $175,000 through grants, businesses, individuals and churches, Sanctuary, which has a location in Clear Lake, recently opened a Fort Bend branch this past December in Sugar Land.
The agency said making Fort Bend the home of its next branch “made the most sense” because of the number of children, families, board members, staff and prospective families who live in the county.
In 2022, Sanctuary helped facilitate 22 area adoptions.
“We want people to know we’ve expanded to Fort Bend and we are an option,” Fridge said.
While Sanctuary receives 50 percent of its funding from the state, the rest comes from community donations, and when the agency called on the community for help to open the Fort Bend branch, it answered by raising $175,000.
The agency is again asking the public for support, this time for an upcoming fundraiser for the newly opened branch.
On April 24, The Sanctuary’s “2023 Golf for a Cause” will be held at the Sienna Golf Club in Missouri City from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds supporting the agency’s work.
Breakfast, lunch, snacks and water will be provided, and additional refreshments will be available for purchase.
The cost is $175 per individual player and $700 per team (foursome).
Sponsorship opportunities for the fundraiser are available, with options ranging from $250 to $2,500. For more information about 2023 Golf for a Cause or to become a sponsor, visit www.sanctuaryfostercare.org.
A ‘RARE AND PRECIOUS’ PLACE
At the core of Sanctuary is Trust-Based Relational Intervention — the foundation which allows the nonprofit to meet all of the therapy needs of the foster parents, children and families.
This attachment-based and trauma-informed intervention uses strategies and principles to focus on and meet the complex needs of vulnerable children.
Candice A. Alfano, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Psychology, University of Houston, stated that the Trust-Based Relational Intervention “is effective for children in foster care because it recognizes that healing can only occur in the context of loving relationships.
“It provides parents with tools to understand the harmful effects of early relational trauma and to support children in developing a new set of skills for managing their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.”
The three sets of TBRI principles — Empowering, Connecting and Correcting — consider the child as a whole and focuses on empowering, or re-establishing trust; connecting, or using time, eye contact, space, touch, attention and the right environment to build a relationship; and correcting or, showing a child for correct behavior without fear or shame.
“There is nothing easy about trauma-informed care; there is no magic formula or silver bullet. It requires talented and dedicated professionals, fully immersed in the best trauma-informed practices, and insanely committed to the wellbeing of the parents and children they serve,” said Dr. David Cross, Reese Jones Director of the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development and a Professor in the TCU Department of Psychology (Retired) and co-Creator with Dr. Karyn Purvis of Trust-Based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®).
“If you find such a place, you will have found something both rare and precious,” Cross said. “I think The Sanctuary Foster Care Services is one of those rare and precious places.”
In addition to TBRI, Sanctuary supports foster families with its Wraparound Care services.
The Wraparound Care is a comprehensive collection of resources and services foster families may need and will benefit from, including therapy and counseling for foster children, foster parents, and the foster family and respite and alternative care in which trained providers can intervene to give parents and the child a break during the fostering process, specifically during tough situations.
Also beneath the Wraparound umbrella is the 24/7 hotline for foster parents that includes a TBRI crisis staff member who is prepared to arrive at the house within 30 minutes of a crisis call and community-based support that results in teams of volunteers who host foster and adoption family events, provide meals, and meet materials needs. Some volunteers also offer their time as mentors for a specific child.
The agency said its Wraparound Care, in combination with the Trust-Based Relational Intervention, makes it a one-stop agency for foster children, parents and families.
“Every child – no matter the situation, can have the opportunity for healing and change,” the agency stated.
“Along with our dedicated, mission-minded staff, we can bring healing and hope to a broken system.”
