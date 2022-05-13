The Kendleton Floral Club will hold its annual scholarship banquet from 5-9 p.m. on June 11 at the Powell Point School Gymnasium.
The banquet’s theme is, “Living for Our Future.”
For more than 30 years, The Kendleton Floral Club has awarded scholarships to students to help further their post-secondary education.
“The annual scholarship banquet is an opportunity to honor scholarship recipients, their parents, and is also a testament of the commitment of The Kendleton Floral Club to support and uplift the youth of the community,” organizers say.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of so many. Join us as we support this worthy cause! Donation and table sponsorships make these scholarships possible.
“Let’s make a difference and propel students to success by supporting this important cause.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Silver Level Sponsor costs $250 and includes a table for eight with ponsor recognition and newspaper announcement.
Gold Level Sponsor costs $500 and includes a table for eight with sponsor recognition, newspaper announcement, plaque and acknowledgement as a sponsor at all events during 2022.
Platinum Level Sponsor costs $750 and includes a table for eight with sponsor recognition, newspaper announcement, plaque, acknowledgement as a Sponsor at all events during 2022., Recognized as a sponsor on all social media and in newsletters.
Mail donations to The Kendleton Floral Club, Attn: Joyce Anderson, P.O. Box 95, Kendleton, Texas 77451, or call 713-371-6230.
